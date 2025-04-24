50 seizures daily: Doctors tell teenager she would not survive to become an adult; check what happens next

Diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder at 16, the girl spent two years in care after becoming paralysed. After intensive therapy, she regained movement and speech. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published24 Apr 2025, 05:02 PM IST
50 seizures daily: Doctors tell teenager she would not survive to become an adult; check what happens next
50 seizures daily: Doctors tell teenager she would not survive to become an adult; check what happens next(Pexels)

Megan Dixon went to the hospital for some tests. She was discharged after two years.

The teenager, who started feeling sick at 13, was eventually diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) at 16. She was left completely paralysed after a hospital stay meant for tests.

Once unable to walk, talk or open her eyes, she had to spend two years in care. Now, she’s preparing to move into her own home in Peterborough. She hopes of becoming a nail technician and rebuilding her life.

Also Read | ‘True miracle’: Child survives lion-infested jungle for 5 days

At 18, Megan moved to a care centre far from her family for treatment. She felt alone and vulnerable. Paralysed and unable to speak or see, she recalled how hard it was, especially for her parents.

She was diagnosed with FND, which disrupted signals between her brain and body. At her worst, she had 50 seizures daily.

She couldn’t speak, see or swallow. She was tube-fed and fully dependent on others. Now, seizures have reduced to 10–15 a day.

Also Read | Cancer memes to raise awareness: Oncologist shares Bollywood-style campaigns

"It was not easy. I think it was a lot harder for my mum and dad to have to leave me there on my own, but I couldn't do anything for myself. I was paralysed from the neck down," Megan told the BBC.

Her life has completely changed after 18 months of therapy. Though she can’t walk due to knee contractions, she can now move, talk and see.

Also Read | Delhi tries to draft big pvt hospitals for health insurance. They have concerns

Megan was told she might not survive

Once told she might not survive, she’s now 20.

"I was getting to the point that I nearly died in hospital, my body just shut down that much. The doctors did have to tell my parents to prepare for the worst - they didn't think I would make it to 18 and here I am at 20," she told the publication.

As she is saving for a course, Meghan looks forward to living with her boyfriend.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsScienceNews50 seizures daily: Doctors tell teenager she would not survive to become an adult; check what happens next
MoreLess
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Science

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.