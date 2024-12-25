Scientists in Russia have discovered a 50,000-year-old baby mammoth named Yana in melting permafrost. Weighing 100 kg and standing 120 cm tall, Yana is an exceptional find that provides insights into mammoth life and adaptation, as climate change accelerates permafrost melting.

Scientists have uncovered the carcass of a 50,000-year-old giant baby mammoth in Russia as a result of melting permafrost. Nicknamed Yana, the female mammoth is an "exceptional" find by the research team, according to North-Eastern Federal University.

What does the female mammoth look like? The female mammoth, weighs around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and is 120 centimetres (47 inches) tall. According to scientists, Yana was one year old when she died, reported the Associated Press. Her remains are one of the seven mammoth carcasses recovered worldwide. The carcass was found among the melting permafrost at the crater, known as "gateway to the underworld".

In this photo released by the Mammoth Museum at the Russian North-Eastern Federal University on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, University's Scientists show the remains of a 50,000-year-old baby mammoth uncovered by melting permafrost in Russia's Siberia. (Michil Yakovlev, Mammoth Museum at the Russian North-Eastern Federal University telegram channel via AP)

What is 'gateway to the underworld'? Located in Russia's Siberia, the Batagaika crater is known as the "gateway to the underworld". The layer earned the nickname because of its great depth which is increasing continuously due to the melting ice as a result of Global warming.

The region is covered by permafrost, a layer of soil that has remained frozen for millions of years. The one-kilometre-deep crater has also revealed the remains of other ancient animals, including bison, horses, and dogs.

Climate change and melting of permafrost Climate change and global warming have increased the speed of permafrost melting, resulting in the discovery of more and more parts of prehistoric animals.

Yana will be studied by scientists at Russia's North-Eastern Federal University, which has a dedicated mammoth research centre and museum.