Asteroid, as big as large passenger plane, approaching Earth! NASA issues alert
NASA alerts about asteroid 2024 KN1, the size of an 88-ft airplane, approaching Earth on June 23, 2024, at 11:39 PM IST. Classified as non-threatening, it will pass safely at a distance of 5.6 million km, monitored by CNEOS using data from global observatories.
