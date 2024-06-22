Asteroid, as big as large passenger plane, approaching Earth! NASA issues alert

NASA has issued an alert that an Asteroid that measures up to the size of an 88-ft airplane is gushing towards planet Earth. NASA has issued a warning about asteroid 2024 KN1, scheduled for a close approach to Earth on June 23, 2024, at 11:39 PM IST. This asteroid, categorized under the Amor group, measures about 88 feet in diameter and will be traveling at a speed of approximately 16,500 kilometers per hour.

Despite its approach, asteroid 2024 KN1 will safely pass by Earth at a distance of 5.6 million kilometers, which is roughly 14 times farther than the distance to the Moon.

NASA has classified asteroid 2024 KN1 as non-threatening, emphasizing that it will not come close enough to pose any risk of impact. Most near-Earth objects, including those like asteroid 2024 KN1, follow orbits that keep them safely away from our planet, making them harmless. However, NASA closely monitors a small fraction of asteroids known as potentially hazardous asteroids, which have orbits that could bring them within a certain distance of Earth, posing a potential impact risk.

To monitor these celestial bodies, NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) utilizes data from observatories worldwide, including contributions from projects like Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and NASA's NEOWISE mission. Radar projects such as JPL's Goldstone Solar System Radar Group also play a crucial role in tracking these space rocks.

The ongoing monitoring efforts by astronomers, supported significantly by amateur contributions, play a critical role in understanding and monitoring these celestial bodies. This collaborative effort ensures early detection and assessment of any potential impact risks from near-Earth objects.

Asteroid 2024 KN1's upcoming close approach provides scientists with another opportunity to study these fascinating objects in our solar system. As technology and observational capabilities continue to advance, our understanding of near-Earth objects and their trajectories improves, enhancing our ability to predict and mitigate any potential future risks.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!