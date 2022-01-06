A 'dangerous, careless' thesis about Omicron: Top US medical expert warns

Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Faheem Younus on Wednesday warned that things may turn gloomy for people who are taking the threat of the latest omicron variant lightly. Dr Younus rubbished the idea that Omicron is "the best vaccine".

“Please don’t fall for it. Wear a mask and avoid gathering. In a few weeks this wave will recede," said the head of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland.

“You can/should prevent this infection," he adds.

“100% of ventilators in my hospitals are being used by COVID patients today. Mask up. Get boosted. Avoid gatherings," he adds.

The omicron variant accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections last week, according to US health officials' latest estimates.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention posted its newest estimates Tuesday. The CDC uses genomic surveillance data to make projections about which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are causing the most new infections.

The latest estimates suggest a dramatic swing - in just one month - in which version of the coronavirus is most abundant. Beginning in late June, the delta variant was the main version causing US infections. The CDC said more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta as recently as the end of November.

And in the UK, official data shows one in 15 people in England were infected with the virus in 2021's final week.

Italy's government, meanwhile, said Wednesday it would make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory from February 15 for everyone over the age of 50 -- nearly half of its population -- in its bid to battle surging infections.

France on Wednesday set a record for new Covid cases over a 24-hour period, according to the latest official figures, with more than 332,000 additional infections recorded.

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

