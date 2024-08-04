Scientists say, the length of a day on Earth might extend to 25 hours as the Moon, is drifting away from the planet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a research conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Moon has been receding from Earth at a rate of approximately 3.8 centimetres per year.

Over time, this could result in the Earth days lasting 25 hours in 200 million years time, stated the research. Around 1.4 billion years ago, a day on the Earth lasted just over 18 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gravitational force between Earth and Moon Stephen Meyers, a professor at the geoscience department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, suggests the gravitational interactions between the Earth and the Moon could be a primary cause.

"As the moon moves away, the Earth is like a spinning figure skater who slows down as they stretch their arms out," said Meyers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The professor further stated that they have been aiming to use 'astrochronology ' to be able to tell time in the distant past. “We want to be able to study rocks that are billions of years old in a way that is comparable to how we study modern geologic processes," said Meyer.

Moon's recession not new While the theory of moon's recession has been known to man for years, the Wisconsin research aims to delve deeper into the historical and geological context of the phenomenon.

Researchers have been able to track the history of the Earth-moon system, spanning over billions of years by examining ancient geological formations and sediment layers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}