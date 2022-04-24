Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Science / News /  A look inside spaceship Neptune that will fly tourists to edge of space. See video

A look inside spaceship Neptune that will fly tourists to edge of space. See video

Over 600 tickets have so far been sold at $125,000 each.
1 min read . 05:32 PM IST Livemint

  • Space Perspective, which describes itself as 'Earth's leading luxury spaceflight experience company', said, 'Neptune's ascent peaks above 99% of the Earth's atmosphere at the edge of space'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Space Perspective last week unveiled its Spaceship Neptune – a huge balloon, which will take passengers on a six-hour, round-trip journey to the edge of the space and back again.

Space Perspective last week unveiled its Spaceship Neptune – a huge balloon, which will take passengers on a six-hour, round-trip journey to the edge of the space and back again.

The guests will take in the sight of Earth’s curvature from the comfort of a luxury lodge lifted to the edge of space by a huge balloon.

The guests will take in the sight of Earth’s curvature from the comfort of a luxury lodge lifted to the edge of space by a huge balloon.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Space Perspective, which describes itself as “Earth's leading luxury spaceflight experience company", said, "Neptune's ascent peaks above 99% of the Earth's atmosphere at the edge of space."

As per the company's website, space fans, at the peak of their journey, can get 360-degree views of Earth, all inside a cozy pressurised lounge.

Space fans could be treated to views of Earth from the comfort of the giant balloon by 2024 as Space Perspective hopes to start launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida from late 2024.

Over 600 tickets have so far been sold at $125,000 each.

With five-feet (1.5 meter) high windows, deep seats, dark, purple tones and subdued lighting, the atmosphere contrasts with the white and sanitized capsules of its competitors.

The spacecraft has an interior described as state-of-the-art and the firm is at present giving virtual tours of the interior and the view the guests will get on the trip.

Wifi connectivity and a drinks bar round out the “Space Lounge" inside the company’s Neptune capsule.

Space Perspective has also said that the balloon reaches an altitude of 30 miles, much lower than Virgin Galactic which reaches just over 50 miles, or Blue Origin, which reaches 62 miles above sea level.

However, the great news is that there is no special training required to travel in Spaceship Neptune.