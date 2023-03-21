Home / Science / News /  A psychologist explains how AI and algorithms are changing our lives
Back

A psychologist explains how AI and algorithms are changing our lives

wsj 5 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:22 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
The release of ChatGPT has brought many people face-to-face with dramatic developments in technology, specifically Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has been worrying experts for almost a decade (Shutterstock) (HT_PRINT)Premium
The release of ChatGPT has brought many people face-to-face with dramatic developments in technology, specifically Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has been worrying experts for almost a decade (Shutterstock) (HT_PRINT)

Behavioral scientist Gerd Gigerenzer has spent decades studying how people make choices. Here’s why he thinks too many of us are now letting AI make the decisions.

In an age of ChatGPT, computer algorithms and artificial intelligence are increasingly embedded in our lives, choosing the content we’re shown online, suggesting the music we hear and answering our questions.

