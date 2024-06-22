Accident alert! NASA captures image of ‘space potato’ on a collision course with Mars | See photo
The National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) recently shared image of a giant Phobos, Mars' giant star which is heading towards collision with the Red planet
One of the two moons of Mars, Phobos, is on its path to collide with the giant Red Planet. The National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an image of the lumpy astronomical object, which appears like a potato travelling in space. Phobos got its lumpy shape because of its weak gravity. As the gravity was not strong enough to pull the object into a sphere, Phobos got a lumpy shape.