'Adaptation should be at forefront of development interventions'

New Delhi: Adaptation must be at the forefront of development interventions, said Leena Nandan, secretary, ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Sunday.
Addressing the session on ‘Long-Term Strategy on Adaptation and Adaptation Readiness in India’ at COP-27, she said that developing a global baseline to enhance transparency and investor confidence is a crucial measure in enhancing adaptation readiness. “The institutional arrangement, the action plan and resource mobilization, all have to walk hand-in-hand and see the macro picture through the same lens."
Nandan added that there is a need for information dissemination to strengthen communities for adaptation. “When we talk about PPP, we need to redefine it as Pro Planet People. We should be able to move in the right direction in a planned and integrated manner. We are cognizant of the challenges that confront us, now is the time for action."
During the session, Kamal Kishore, member secretary, NDMA and Indian co-chair, CDRI executive committee said that disaster risk reduction can inform adaptation work. “Along with better forecast systems, a deeper engagement with the communities has been the key to disaster risk reduction. We also need to update risk assessments."
“We need the heat action plans to be implemented with much more alacrity, sensitivity and resources in all the states. Making a good plan is only part of the solution. The important part is that we are able to exercise that solution," said Dipa Bagai, head India Office, NRDC.
Taking part in the discussion, Mardi McBrien, Director of Strategic Alliances, International Sustainability Standard Board (ISSB) said that the board is set out to create one global standard, a global baseline for a global standard of sustainability to develop investors’ confidence and for reporting material, climate and sustainability information to capital markets. “It will help move the money from the Global North to developing and emerging economies to help finance the mitigation and adaptation solution."
“The extreme weather events witnessed in the past couple of years are an eye-opener to the deadly impacts of climate change. There is an urgent need for adaptation. When it comes to adaptation it is necessary to look into all sectors including food production," said Vibha Dhawan, director-general, TERI.
A presentation on ‘Adaptation Readiness and Long-Term Strategy on Adaptation in India’ was also made by TERI at the event.
