Aditya L1 mission: India's solar mission to be placed in final orbit today, says ISRO
India's Aditya-L1 satellite is set to reach its designated orbit on January 6th, where it will stay for the next five years. The satellite will study the outer atmosphere of the Sun and gather data to understand the dynamics of the Sun and its effects on Earth.
The Aditya-L1 satellite, India's first space-based solar observatory, is scheduled to reach its designated orbit at 4 pm on January 6th.
