Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: India, I did it. I have reached to my destination

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: PM Modi applauds ‘extraordinary feat’ I join nation in applauding extraordinary feat; we'll continue to pursue new frontiers of science: PM Modi on Aditya L-1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: ‘From Moon walk to Sun Dance…’ Jitendra Singh sun mission Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has tweeted, “From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi , yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection."

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: PM Modi hails ‘another landmark’ for India India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: What does MAG payload do? Magnetometer payload is capable of measuring interplanetary magnetic fields at the L1 point. The payload is developed at Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems, Bengaluru.

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: Trivia on Sun Sun, a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium gases, is the nearest star and the largest object in the solar system, whose estimated age is 4.5 billion years. It is about 150 million-km from Earth, and is the source of energy for the entire solar system. Without solar energy, life on Earth, as we know, can not exist. The gravity of the sun holds all the objects of the solar system together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: ASPEX & PAPA payloads to study the solar wind and energetic ions Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment and Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya payloads are designed to study the solar wind and energetic ions, as well as their energy distribution. ASPEX is developed at Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad. PAPA is developed at Space Physics Laboratory, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: SoLEXS & HEL1OS payloads to study X-ray flares from the Sun Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer and High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer are designed to study the X-ray flares from the Sun over a wide X-ray energy range. Both these payloads are developed at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: When was satellite launched? The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) launched the Aditya-L1 spacecraft from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, on September 2 last year. After a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds, it was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19500 km around the Earth. The spacecraft underwent a series of maneuvers thereafter and headed Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1(L1), having escaped the Earth's sphere of influence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: How Aditya-L1 is made? The seven payloads of Aditya L1 are indigenously developed by different laboratories in the country. Its VELC instrument is made at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore; SUIT instrument at Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune; ASPEX instrument at Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad; PAPA payload at Space Physics Laboratory, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; SoLEXS and HEL1OS payloads at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bangalore, and the Magnetometer payload at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems, Bangalore.

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: What is Aditya-L1 mission? Aditya-L1, described as a “satellite dedicated to the comprehensive study of the Sun," was successfully launched by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) on September 2, 2023. Representing the first space-based observatory class Indian solar mission, Aditya-L1 is specifically designed for the in-depth study of the Sun.

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: What next for Aditya L1 after reaching Lagrange Point 1? Aditya-L1 is anticipated to remain for the next five years. Situated at a distance of 1.5 million km from Earth, the Aditya-L1 satellite, launched from Sriharikota on September 2, will execute a crucial manoeuvre upon reaching L1.

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: I'm going to enter Halo-Orbit, posts ISRO

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: What is Lagrange point 1? According to ISRO officials, the spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, about 1.5 million km from the Earth. The L1 point is about one per cent of the total distance between the Earth and the Sun.

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: Major Objectives The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the "most crucial information" to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields, officials said. The major science objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission are: - Study of the Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics. - Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares. - Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment, providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun. - Physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism. - Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density. - Development, dynamics and origin of coronal mass ejections (CMEs). - Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events. - Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona. - Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind).

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: What will happen during the final orbit manoeuvre? A maneuver that would last only a few seconds will see a 180-degree flip of the spacecraft Aditya L1. This brings the thrusters to the front to slow down the spacecraft while aiming for a different orbit. Aditya L1's liquid apogee motors are currently in a hibernated state due to the cold space environment, since its last firing that was a couple of months ago. When ISRO will commanded the motors, they will instantly fire for the specific duration and perform the manoeuvre precisely at that particular moment. However, this execution requires precision to avoid overdoing, underdoing or mistiming the motor firing.

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: What if the spacecraft misses halo orbit? If the spacecraft fails to perform the manoeuvre in case of overfiring or underfiring of the engine and misses the sweet spot in the expected orbit range then there would be trouble. The spacecraft may miss the gravity capture by the L1 point and enter a higher orbit throwing it off the desired orbit. This would lead to higher fuel consumption which is very crucial for longer mission life.

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: India's solar mission to be placed in final orbit today, says ISRO Aditya L1 Mission: The Aditya-L1 satellite, India's first space-based solar observatory, is scheduled to reach its designated orbit at 4 pm on January 6th.

Aditya L1 ISRO's first Sun mission LIVE: What is inside Aditya L1 Satellite? The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.