Aditya L1 Launch today: BM Birla Planetarium to live-stream the launch of India's space mission in Hyderabad2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Aditya L1 Launch today: India's Aditya L1 mission to the Sun will be live-streamed at the BM Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad. The mission, India's first to the Sun, will study various aspects of solar activity and space weather
Aditya L1 Launch today: As India is all set to witness the historic launch of its mission to the Sun, BM Birla Planetarium will live stream the telecast in Hyderabad on Saturday.
