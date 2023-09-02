Aditya L1 Launch today: As India is all set to witness the historic launch of its mission to the Sun, BM Birla Planetarium will live stream the telecast in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Citizen who want to watch the joyous moment can visit the BM Birla Planetarium on Saturday. Other than the live telecast of the space launch, a science talk on the ‘Sun and Aditya-L1 mission’ will also be held, Director of BM Birla Science Centre and Planetarium K G Kumar said on Friday.

"An open house quiz on ‘Our Sun’ is also scheduled to be conducted at 12 pm tomorrow. This is open to everyone. Those interested can come to the Birla Planetarium to view the launch and later participate in the quiz," he added.

He also underlined the fact that it is India's first mission to the Sun. The word 'Aditya' means Sun and L1 is Lagrange point.

It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields, added Kumar.

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is again ready to make history by sending a spacecraft to the Sun. The launch is scheduled to take place from the launch pad at Sriharikota. The launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks all being completed. The Aditya L1 will be launched by the PSLV-C57 rocket.

The spacecraft will carry a total of seven paylods. Out of them, Visible Emission Line Coronagraph or VELC is considered to be the most challenging payload.

VELC was integrated, tested, and calibrated at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science Technology) campus in Hosakote in collaboration with ISRO.

Aditya-L1 landing location

Aditya-L1 weill land in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time.

The L1 point will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the Sun without being hindered by eclipses or occulation. Allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time.

Successful launch of the mission will let the satellite studty different features of the Sun including physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.

(With inputs from ANI)