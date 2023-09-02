Aditya L1 launch countdown begins! When and where to watch live streaming of Solar mission1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:49 AM IST
ISRO to launch Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, to study the sun and its impact on space weather. Launching on September 2.
After the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is now set to launch the country's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 which is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.
Major objectives of the Aditya L1 mission
Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km from the Earth in the sun's direction. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time. The journey to the designated mission site is a staggering 1.5 million km from the Earth and will take about four months to cover.
This strategic location will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time. Also, the spacecraft's data will help identify the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events and contribute to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers.
The major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.