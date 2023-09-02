Aditya L1 Launch FAQ: All your questions about India's maiden solar mission answered3 min read 02 Sep 2023, 07:03 AM IST
India's first solar mission, Aditya L1, will study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. The launch is scheduled for 11:50 am on Saturday from Sriharikota.ISRO,Sun,Earth,Sriharikota
Aditya L1 Launch: Ahead of the launch of India's ambitious solar mission, the whole nation is praying for its success. Meanwhile, scientists at the ISRO space centre are busy with the final preparations before the launch of India's maiden solar mission.
