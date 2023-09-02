India's first solar mission, Aditya L1, will study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. The launch is scheduled for 11:50 am on Saturday from Sriharikota.ISRO,Sun,Earth,Sriharikota

Aditya L1 Launch: Ahead of the launch of India's ambitious solar mission, the whole nation is praying for its success. Meanwhile, scientists at the ISRO space centre are busy with the final preparations before the launch of India's maiden solar mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before the spacecraft takes off from Sriharikota space centre, know all about the space launch and India's solar mission here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Aditya L1? It is India's first mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around a fixed point of the Sun-Earth system. The satellite will collect information about the different phenomena on the Sun's surface that can be further utilised in research.

Will Aditya L1 land on Sun? No, it will not. Instead of landing on the Sun, Aditya L1 will be placed in a fixed orbit of the Sun-Earth system. Directly landing on the Sun is impossible, hence, the satellite and its payloads will continue to orbit around the sun to collect information. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The spacecraft will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors.

Where Aditya L1 will land? The answer is hidden in the name of the mission. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. The point is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time.

When Aditya L1 will launch? It will launch at 11:50 am from the ISRO space centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Aditya L1 will land? According to the information, Aditya L1 is expected to reach its L1 point in the orbit around Sun in 126 days after its launch, ie four months. However, there is no clear date or time announced by ISRO till now.

After the scheduled launch of the ISRO spacecraft, it will stay on Earth-bound orbits for 16 days. During the period it will undergo 5 maneuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its journey. Subsequently, Aditya-L1 undergoes a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion maneuver, marking the beginning of its 110-day trajectory to the destination around the L1 Lagrange point. Upon arrival at the L1 point, another maneuver binds Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1, a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun.

How Aditya L1 will work? Spacecraft's seven payloads will be placed in different locations around the SUn. A satellite will be placed the halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1). THat satellite placed in the halo orbit will have the major advantage as it will be able to view the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other payloads carried by the spacecraft will be used to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. Four payloads will directly view the Sun, and the remaining three will carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1.