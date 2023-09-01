Aditya L1 Launch: Get Set, Go! Countdown for India's solar mission begins today

Aditya L1 launch: After the boisterous success of Chandrayaan-3, Indian Space Research Organisation, is all set to launch its mission to the sun. The launch is scheduled to to take place at 11:50 am on on September 2.

The first Indian space mission to study the sun will carry __ payloads. On Thursday, ISRO chairman S Somanath said the space agency was preparing for the launch and that the countdown for its launch will begin on Friday. Its solar mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. Know all about the mission here.

Aditya L1 mission purpose

Aditya-L1 spacecraft will provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Eart Lagrangian point). The L1 point is located around 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

Notably, it will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

Somanath told reporters that the ISRO team is ready for the launch. He said that the rocket and satellite are ready and the rehearsal of the launch is also complete. So the the Indian space agency will launch the countdown for the day on Friday.

"Tomorrow, we have to start the countdown for the day after tomorrow's launch," Somanath told reporters on Friday.

Aditya L1's position

Aditya-L1 will be placed in an orbit around the L1 of the Sun-Earth system. The location will be a balancing point of the gravitational force of the Sun and the Earth. The position where the two gravitational forces cancel out each other allows objects to stay at a fixed position. This will also help in the reducing the use of fuel by the spacecraft.