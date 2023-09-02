Aditya L1 Mission LIVE: India will aim for the Sun on Saturday with its maiden Solar expedition as ISRO's trusted PSLV will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun. The 23.10 hour countdown for the launch of Aditya L1 onboard PSLV C57 commenced on Friday, ISRO said. The Sun observatory mission will be fired from the second launch pad from Shriharikota at 11.50 am today. Aditya L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the Solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the Solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.
Aditya L1 Mission: The live telecast can be watched on the Doordarshan channel or ISRO's YouTube channel. ISRO on 1 September has also shared the link of the live telecast of the Aditya-L1 Mission. The launch of Aditya L1 is timed at 11:50 am (IST) today. Read more
Aditya L1 Mission Live updates: Here are a few quick facts about the India's Solar mission, as stated by ISRO in a tweet:
-Aditya-L1 will stay approx 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance
-The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study the outer atmosphere of the Sun
-Aditya-L1 will neither landon the Sun now approach the Sun any closer
The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), the primary payload of Aditya L1 -- the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun, set for launch on Saturday -- will be sending 1,440 images per day to the ground station for analysis. Read more
ISRO's objective with the Aditya L1 mission is to position the spacecraft within a "halo orbit" around Lagrange point 1 (L1) in the Sun-Earth system, located approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth. Read more
After the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is now set to launch country's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1. Read More
Of the total seven payloads, four onboard the spacecraft would directly view the Sun while the remaining three would undertake in-situ studies of particles and fields at the L1 point.
ISRO scientists have used 'XL', the more powerful variant of the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) that would carry the spacecraft on Saturday along with the seven payloads. Similar PSLV-XL variants were used in the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 and the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2013.
