Aditya L1 Launch: What is orbit raising exercise, scheduled to take place today?1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Aditya L1 Mission: After the successful launch of India's satellite to the Sun, ISRO will perform the first Earth-bound firing exercise of the spacecraft to raise its orbit on Sunday. Know about the earth-bound firing exercise, aka orbit raising manoeuvre, in detail here
A day after the successful launch of Aditya L1 Launch, ISRO will perform the first orbit raising manoeuvre of the satellite on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message