 Aditya L1 mission: How the 926 days long journey of ISRO's Sun mission cheered Indians | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 05 2024 15:55:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.00 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.75 0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.55 -0.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 994.10 0.78%
Business News/ Science / News/  Aditya L1 mission: How the 926 days long journey of ISRO's Sun mission cheered Indians
Back Back

Aditya L1 mission: How the 926 days long journey of ISRO's Sun mission cheered Indians

 PTI

Aditya L1 Mission completed its journey to the sun and entered into the halo orbit on January 6. After this, the satellite will continue to revolve around the Sun collecting significant information related to phenomena related to the Sun's surface

New Delhi, Jan 06 (ANI): My Gov India shared this picture as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 enters the final manoeuvre to reach its destination and injected into its final orbit, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (MyGovIndia X)Premium
New Delhi, Jan 06 (ANI): My Gov India shared this picture as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 enters the final manoeuvre to reach its destination and injected into its final orbit, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (MyGovIndia X)

It's the 'VikramAditya' era for ISRO in space exploration in the last six months. Close on the heels of the success of the country's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 in August where the space agency successfully landed 'Vikram' lander in the south poll of moon, its Aditya spcaecraft settled in its final destination to study the Sun on Saturday.

Aditya L1 live updates

Following is the chronology of events related to Aditya L1.

September 2, 2023: ISRO launches Aditya-L1 onboard PSLV-C57.

September 3: First Earth-bound maneuver performed successfully, attaining an orbit of 245 km x 22459 km.

September 5: Second Earth-bound maneuver performed successfully. The new orbit attained was 282 km x 40225 km.

September 10: Third Earth-bound manoeuvre attains new orbit of 296 km x 71767 km.

Also Read: Aditya L1 reaches Halo-Orbit. ‘From Moon walk to Sun Dance…’ leaders hails ISRO's first Sun mission

Setpember 15: Fourth Earth-bound manoeuvre to achieve new orbit 256 km x 121973 km performed successfully.

September 18: Aditya-L1 commenced the collection of scientific data.

September 30: The spacecraft escaped the sphere of Earth's influence and goes on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1(L1).

Also Read: ‘End of a long journey, anxious but happy...,’ ISRO chief S Somanath as Aditya-L1 enters Halo Orbit

October 6 :Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) was performed for about 16 seconds to correct the trajectory. TCM enured the spacecraft was on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

November 7: HEL1OS payload captured first High-Energy X-ray glimpse of Solar Flares.

December 1: Solar wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS) in the Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment(ASPEX) payload was made operational.

December 10: The SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths.

January 6, 2024: India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Jan 2024, 09:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App