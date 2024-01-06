Aditya L1 mission: How the 926 days long journey of ISRO's Sun mission cheered Indians
Aditya L1 Mission completed its journey to the sun and entered into the halo orbit on January 6. After this, the satellite will continue to revolve around the Sun collecting significant information related to phenomena related to the Sun's surface
It's the 'VikramAditya' era for ISRO in space exploration in the last six months. Close on the heels of the success of the country's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 in August where the space agency successfully landed 'Vikram' lander in the south poll of moon, its Aditya spcaecraft settled in its final destination to study the Sun on Saturday.