ISRO's mission to Sun: Aditya L1 reaches its destination; what next? 10 points

ISRO's first mission to the Sun, Aditya L-1 reached its designated orbit on Saturday. Months after its successful launch, Aditya L-1 entered into the halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the historic success of space mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian space agency on X.

“India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," he wrote on X.

After the successful entry of Aditya L1 on its designated orbit, Aditya L1, ISRO gave the final confirmation of the mission's successful completion on X, formerly Twitter.

“𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚, 𝐈 𝐝𝐢𝐝 𝐢𝐭. 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧! Aditya-L1 has successfully entered the Halo orbit around the L1 point," wrote ISRO on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya L1 mission: Top 10 points -After the successful entry of Aditya-L1 into its designated orbit, the satellite is anticipated to remain for the next five years. Throughout its mission life, the satellite will orbit around Lagrange point-1 in an irregularly shaped orbit in a plane roughly perpendicular to the line joining the Earth and the Sun.

-The Aditya L1 satellite was launched from Sriharikota on September 2, 2023. It is described as a “satellite dedicated to the comprehensive study of the Sun." It is the first space-based observatory class Indian solar mission and is aimed at the in-depth study of the Sun.

-The satellite was launched from Sriharikota on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57). After a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds, it was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19500 km around the Earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The satellite carries seven payloads with it that will serve the purpose of studying the Sun from different locations. These payloads have been built indigenously by different laboratories in the country to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic particle, and magnetic field detectors.

- Its VELC instrument is made at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore; the SUIT instrument was crafted at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune; the ASPEX instrument was built at Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad; the PAPA payload was made by the scientists at Space Physics Laboratory, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; SoLEXS and HEL1OS payloads at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bangalore, and the Magnetometer payload at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems, Bangalore.

-After its launch, Aditya L1 underwent a series of maneuvers to reach its final destination after escaping the Earth's sphere of influence. Orbital maneuver is an act to change the orbit of a spacecraft with the use of propulsion systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Major objectives of Aditya L1 are the study of the Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics, the study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares.

-Its objectives also include observing the in-situ particle and plasma environment and providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun. Physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism.

-The satellite will also collect information to identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base, and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-It will also observe the magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona, along with understanding the drivers for space weather like its origin, composition, and dynamics of solar wind.

