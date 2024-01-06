Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s first Sun mission Aditya L1 has successfully entered its final destinations near the sun- the Halo Orbit. ISRO tweeted the development saying, “India, I did it. I have reached to my destination! Aditya-L1 has successfully entered the Halo orbit around the L1 point". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, 6 January, ISRO performed the final manoeuvre to inject Aditya-L1 spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- into its final destination orbit, some 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first broke the news of the solar observatory satellite entering the Halo orbit. He hailed ‘another landmark’ of India, the other being Chandrayaan-3, which was the first to land on Moon's South Pole.

India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 has reached its destination, PM Narendra Modi announced. "India creates yet another landmark. India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions," the prime minister said on X.

President Droupadi Murmu hailed “another grand feat accomplished by ISRO!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “India is now proudly gazing the Sun"

"I I think it's a great feat... I have seen the Space program for many years. I have been a member of the Space Commission. I think a moment of great pride for us just like the Chandrayaan program," said external affairs minister S Jaishankar to news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has tweeted, “From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi , yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection."

“The Aditya L1 has reached the Lagrangian point. #ISRO has achieved it with great precision, and past experiences have surely helped them achieve this. This mission will provide input for understanding the basic phenomenon occurring on the Sun’s surface. It will help in predicting severe solar winds," said former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair.

