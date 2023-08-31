The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its next big project, the Aditya-L1 Mission, India's first solar mission that could revolutionise the understanding of the Sun's dynamics and space weather. ISRO has set the date for the launch of its first-ever solar mission on 2 September, Saturday. According to ISRO, the AdiyaL1 mission is the first space-based observatory-class Indian solar mission to study the Sun. It will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

