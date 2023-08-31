comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Aditya L1 Solar Mission LIVE: India's first mission to Sun to lift off on 2 September

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 06:33 AM IST Livemint

ISRO's Aditya L1 Launch LIVE updates: Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. It aims to provide unprecedented insights into the Sun's behaviour by placing itself in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

The rehearsal for the launch of the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, is completed, in Sriharikota. (ISRO Twitter)Premium
The rehearsal for the launch of the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, is completed, in Sriharikota. (ISRO Twitter)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its next big project, the Aditya-L1 Mission, India's first solar mission that could revolutionise the understanding of the Sun's dynamics and space weather. ISRO has set the date for the launch of its first-ever solar mission on 2 September, Saturday. According to ISRO, the AdiyaL1 mission is the first space-based observatory-class Indian solar mission to study the Sun. It will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

Check all the latest updates on Aditya-L1 Mission by ISRO at Mint's LIVE blog:

31 Aug 2023, 06:33:09 AM IST

ISRO Aditya L1 mission launch timing 

ISRO has announced the launch of the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission on Saturday at 11:50 am (IST) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

31 Aug 2023, 06:30:08 AM IST

Aditya L1 mission LIVE: Launch date of Aditya-L1 solar mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set up the date- 2nd September (Saturday)  for the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission. The first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched from Sriharokota on Saturday.

