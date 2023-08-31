The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its next big project, the Aditya-L1 Mission, India's first solar mission that could revolutionise the understanding of the Sun's dynamics and space weather. ISRO has set the date for the launch of its first-ever solar mission on 2 September, Saturday. According to ISRO, the AdiyaL1 mission is the first space-based observatory-class Indian solar mission to study the Sun. It will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.
ISRO Aditya L1 mission launch timing
ISRO has announced the launch of the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission on Saturday at 11:50 am (IST) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set up the date- 2nd September (Saturday) for the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission. The first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched from Sriharokota on Saturday.
