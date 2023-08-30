The PSLV-C57 rocket carrying Aditya L1 spacecraft rolled out for launch on September 2 to study the Sun's outer layers.

The PSLV-C57 rocket carrying Aditya L1 spacecraft has been rolled out to the second launch pad in Sriharikota, India's premier space agency informed on Tuesday. ISRO noted that the Aditya L1 mission is scheduled for launch on September 2 at 11:50 am (Indian time). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet on Tuesday, ISRO informed, “PSLV-C57 carrying #AdityaL1 has been rolled out to the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota!! The launch is scheduled for Saturday, 2 Sept. at 11:50 AM IST!"

What is Aditya L1 mission? Announced after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1 is the first Indian mission to study the Sun. The Aditya L1 will carry seven payloads in order to observe the observe the chromosphere, photosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Informing about the Aditya L1 mission, ISRO had said, "The SUITs of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection (CME), pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc."

What are the objectives of Aditya L1 mission? The major objectives of ISRO's first solar mission include: studying solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics; studying chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionised plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares; observing the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun; and physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.