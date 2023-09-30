Aditya L1 successfully escapes sphere of Earth's influence, navigating its path to Lagrange Point 1: ISRO
Aditya L1 is ISROs second mission in succession where India successfully dispatched a spacecraft beyond the influence of Earth
ISRO's solar mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of the Earth's influence, the space agency informed on Saturday. Aditya L1 has covered a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers and now navigating its path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). The solar mission is the second mission in succession where India successfully dispatched a spacecraft beyond the influence of Earth.