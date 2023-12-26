Aditya L1 mission: What will happen after spacecraft reaches destination on January 6?
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be injected into a large halo orbit around L1 point between the Sun and the Earth. Read details here.
Aditya L1 spacecraft is set to reach its cosmic destination, Lagrange Point 1 (L1), on January 6, 2024. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath said recently, "Aditya L1 will enter L1 point on January 6. That is what is expected...exact time will be announced at the appropriate time."