ISRO's PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 11:50 am on Saturday. ISRO later revealed that the satellite was placed precisely into the intended orbit and the country's first solar observatory began its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point. Also Read| Aditya L1 Launch Successful Live Updates In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO wrote, “PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point." Meanwhile, ISRO Chief S Somnath also congratulated the PSLV while wishing the best to the Aditya L-1 spacecraft for its long journey. He said, “I congratulate PSLV for such a very different mission approach to do the Aditya-L1 Mission, to put it in the right orbit. From now, the Mission will start its journey to the L1 point. It's a very long journey of almost 125 days. Let us wish all the best to Aditya Spacecraft"

PM Modi praises ISRO scientists, says ‘our continuous efforts will…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful launch of Aditya L-1 spacecraft, said that the country's relentless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity."