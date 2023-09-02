comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ Science / News/  Aditya-L1 begins its journey to Sun-Earth L1 point, ISRO Chief says ‘all the best to Aditya spacecraft…’
Back

Aditya-L1 begins its journey to Sun-Earth L1 point, ISRO Chief says ‘all the best to Aditya spacecraft…’

 1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:39 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

ISRO's PSLV-C57.1 rocket successfully launches Aditya-L1 spacecraft on its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point.

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI09_02_2023_000059B) (PTI)Premium
Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI09_02_2023_000059B) (PTI)

ISRO's PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 11:50 am on Saturday. ISRO later revealed that the satellite was placed precisely into the intended orbit and the country's first solar observatory began its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point.

Also Read| Aditya L1 Launch Successful Live Updates

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO wrote, “PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point."

Meanwhile, ISRO Chief S Somnath also congratulated the PSLV while wishing the best to the Aditya L-1 spacecraft for its long journey. He said, “I congratulate PSLV for such a very different mission approach to do the Aditya-L1 Mission, to put it in the right orbit. From now, the Mission will start its journey to the L1 point. It's a very long journey of almost 125 days. Let us wish all the best to Aditya Spacecraft"

PM Modi praises ISRO scientists, says ‘our continuous efforts will…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful launch of Aditya L-1 spacecraft, said that the country's relentless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe.

Also Read| Watch Aditya-L1 launch: ISRO's maiden solar mission takes off from Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity."

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 01:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App