Aditya-L1 begins its journey to Sun-Earth L1 point, ISRO Chief says ‘all the best to Aditya spacecraft…’1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:39 PM IST
ISRO's PSLV-C57.1 rocket successfully launches Aditya-L1 spacecraft on its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point.
ISRO's PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 11:50 am on Saturday. ISRO later revealed that the satellite was placed precisely into the intended orbit and the country's first solar observatory began its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point.
Meanwhile, ISRO Chief S Somnath also congratulated the PSLV while wishing the best to the Aditya L-1 spacecraft for its long journey. He said, “I congratulate PSLV for such a very different mission approach to do the Aditya-L1 Mission, to put it in the right orbit. From now, the Mission will start its journey to the L1 point. It's a very long journey of almost 125 days. Let us wish all the best to Aditya Spacecraft"
PM Modi praises ISRO scientists, says ‘our continuous efforts will…’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful launch of Aditya L-1 spacecraft, said that the country's relentless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe.
Also Read| Watch Aditya-L1 launch: ISRO's maiden solar mission takes off from Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity."