Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Science / News/  Aditya-L1 begins its journey to Sun-Earth L1 point, ISRO Chief says ‘all the best to Aditya spacecraft…’

Aditya-L1 begins its journey to Sun-Earth L1 point, ISRO Chief says ‘all the best to Aditya spacecraft…’

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:39 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

ISRO's PSLV-C57.1 rocket successfully launches Aditya-L1 spacecraft on its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point.

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI09_02_2023_000059B)

ISRO's PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 11:50 am on Saturday. ISRO later revealed that the satellite was placed precisely into the intended orbit and the country's first solar observatory began its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point.

Also Read| Aditya L1 Launch Successful Live Updates

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO wrote, “PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point."

Meanwhile, ISRO Chief S Somnath also congratulated the PSLV while wishing the best to the Aditya L-1 spacecraft for its long journey. He said, “I congratulate PSLV for such a very different mission approach to do the Aditya-L1 Mission, to put it in the right orbit. From now, the Mission will start its journey to the L1 point. It's a very long journey of almost 125 days. Let us wish all the best to Aditya Spacecraft"

PM Modi praises ISRO scientists, says ‘our continuous efforts will…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful launch of Aditya L-1 spacecraft, said that the country's relentless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe.

Also Read| Watch Aditya-L1 launch: ISRO's maiden solar mission takes off from Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 01:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.