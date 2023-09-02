ISRO's PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 11:50 am on Saturday. ISRO later revealed that the satellite was placed precisely into the intended orbit and the country's first solar observatory began its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| Aditya L1 Launch Successful Live Updates In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO wrote, “PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point."

Meanwhile, ISRO Chief S Somnath also congratulated the PSLV while wishing the best to the Aditya L-1 spacecraft for its long journey. He said, “I congratulate PSLV for such a very different mission approach to do the Aditya-L1 Mission, to put it in the right orbit. From now, the Mission will start its journey to the L1 point. It's a very long journey of almost 125 days. Let us wish all the best to Aditya Spacecraft" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi praises ISRO scientists, says ‘our continuous efforts will…’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful launch of Aditya L-1 spacecraft, said that the country's relentless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe.