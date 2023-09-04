Aditya-L1: European Space Agency lends ‘crucial hand’ to ISRO for India's Solar mission | Read here2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:31 AM IST
India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, receives deep space communication support from the European Space Agency (ESA).
As India successfully launched its first Solar mission Aditya-L1, the European Space Agency (ESA) will lend a crucial hand to the Indian Space Research Organisation by offering deep space communication services and aiding ISRO in validating critical new flight dynamics software.