Aditya-L1: India’s first solar mission to reach destination, 1.5 million km from Earth, says ISRO
ISRO Chairman S Somanath has announced that Aditya-L1 will arrive at the Lagrangian point L1 on January 6, allowing for continuous and in-depth study of the Sun.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath has announced that Aditya-L1 will arrive at the Lagrangian point L1 on January 6. This point is 1.5 million km away from Earth. Launched from Sriharikota on September 2, India's first solar mission will perform an important manoeuvre upon reaching L1. This manoeuvre will ensure its stable orbit, allowing for continuous and in-depth study of the Sun.