comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Science / News/  Aditya-L1: India’s first solar mission to reach destination, 1.5 million km from Earth, says ISRO
Back Back

Aditya-L1: India’s first solar mission to reach destination, 1.5 million km from Earth, says ISRO

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has announced that Aditya-L1 will arrive at the Lagrangian point L1 on January 6, allowing for continuous and in-depth study of the Sun.

New Delhi, Dec 08 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the first-ever full disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths, captured by the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, launched earlier this year, on Friday. The images include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm. (ANI Photo) (ISRO twitter)Premium
New Delhi, Dec 08 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the first-ever full disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths, captured by the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, launched earlier this year, on Friday. The images include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm. (ANI Photo) (ISRO twitter)

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has announced that Aditya-L1 will arrive at the Lagrangian point L1 on January 6. This point is 1.5 million km away from Earth. Launched from Sriharikota on September 2, India's first solar mission will perform an important manoeuvre upon reaching L1. This manoeuvre will ensure its stable orbit, allowing for continuous and in-depth study of the Sun.

Also Read: Aditya-L1 mission: Solar wind ion spectrometer becomes operational, says ISRO

"Once it is successfully placed on L1 point, it will be there for the next five years, gathering all the data which are very important not for India alone but for the entire world. The data will be very useful to understand the dynamics of the Sun and how it affects our life," PTI quoted the ISRO chief as saying.

It was earlier reported that the European Space Agency (ESA) would play a vital role in supporting the ISRO in the solar mission. They will provide deep space communication services and assist ISRO in testing essential new flight dynamics software.

Vision for India's future in space

In his address, Somanath highlighted India's ambitions in space technology. He emphasized the importance of India becoming a technologically advanced nation. He mentioned the plan to build an Indian space station, 'Bharatiya Space Station' in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Also Read: ISRO reveals how Aditya L1’s SUIT took first-ever-full-disk pictures of Sun | Watch Video

Somanath said that, even though India might not be the best in every field, it should concentrate on areas where it could excel. This strategy is key for India's space missions and aims to make India an important part of the global space community.

Also Read: Aditya-L1: European Space Agency lends ‘crucial hand’ to ISRO for India's Solar mission

"In the space sector, we are seeing an emergence of new actors. We are going to support, encourage and build the economy around the new generation," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App