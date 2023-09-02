Aditya-L1 Launch: ‘Historic moment for India’, says Astronaut Chris Hadfield on ISRO's Solar mission2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Aditya-L1 Mission Launch: Chris Hadfield, former commander of the International Space Station on Saturday hailed the Indian technological prowess, saying that everybody on Earth is counting on technology. India's Solar mission Aditya-L1 is all set to be launched today, Saturday, September 2.