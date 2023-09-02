Former International Space Station commander, Chris Hadfield, praises India's Aditya-L1 solar mission, saying it is important for protecting the Earth and its technology systems.

Aditya-L1 Mission Launch: Chris Hadfield, former commander of the International Space Station on Saturday hailed the Indian technological prowess, saying that everybody on Earth is counting on technology. India's Solar mission Aditya-L1 is all set to be launched today, Saturday, September 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, Hafield said, “So when we put something like Aditya L-1 up there in between us and the Sun to sense those things, to better understand how the sun works and the threats that it has to the earth, it's good for everybody for protecting us as people."

“But also, of course, our electrical grid, our internet grid, and all of the thousands of satellites that we count on that are up in orbit. Everybody on the Earth is counting on technology just to have electricity in their homes and businesses to have communication," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are counting on a really complicated interconnected global electric and data system...it's really useful information, not just for ISRO and not just for, obviously the Indian space program, but it's something that is sort of vital space weather for the world," Astronaut Chris Hadfield added as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: LIVE Updates on Aditya-L1 mission launch He also said, “I think Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very much directly involved with the Indian space and research organization...So it's a really smart move on India's leadership's part right now, to be pushing it, to be developing it, but also being in the process of privatizing it so that the businesses and therefore the Indian people can benefit."

After the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is now set to launch the country's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 which is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is India's first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

The solar mission is scheduled for lift-off on September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. On August 30, ISRO said that its Aditya-L1 mission, designed to study the Sun, has completed launch rehearsals and internal checks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}