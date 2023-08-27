Aditya-L1 launch: What is Lagrange point, the location of ISRO's spacecraft on Sun?2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST
India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L-1, is ready for launch in September. It will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1
Aditya-L1 mission: India's first mission to Sun is set for launch in September. On Saturday, ISRO chief S Somanath said that Aditya L-1 has reached Sriharikota and is prepared for launch in the first week of September.
