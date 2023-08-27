India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, Aditya L-1, is ready for launch in September. It will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1

Aditya-L1 mission: India's first mission to Sun is set for launch in September. On Saturday, ISRO chief S Somanath said that Aditya L-1 has reached Sriharikota and is prepared for launch in the first week of September.

"After the launch, it will take 125 days from the earth to reach Lagrange point 1 (L1). We have to wait till then," Somnath said.

The final date of the announcement is still not decided and will be fixed by Monday. The mission involves placing Aditya L1 in a set orbit from where it would be easy to observe different phenomenons on Sun's surface. It will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. The location is around 1.5 million km away from Earth. Before the final countdown of the space mission to Sun begins in September, know all about the orbit where Aditya L1 will be placed by ISRO.

All about the Lagrange point L1 The Lagrange point L1 is located around 1.5 million km from the Earth. Movement in the halo orbit around L1 point will let the satellite to continuously observe the Sun without any occulation/eclipses. Because of this, the scientists would be able to observe the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.

L1 is among the five Lagrange points in the Earth-Sun system. At this point, the gravitational forces of the two bodies balance the centrifugal force felt by a smaller object. Due to the balance of force, the object is not attracted by the Sun, hence would be able to effectively “hover" in a stable position relateve to the two larger bodies.

Keeping in mind the gravitational forces of Earth and Sun, Lagrange Point 1 (L1) is located between the Earth and the Sun about 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth, in the direction of the Sun. This point is located on the line connecting the two bodies. It is situated in the Earth's orbital path around the Sun.

About Aditya L-1 payloads The spacecraft will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.

With the help of special vantage point L1, four payloads would be able to directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1. Most crucial information will be received from the suits of Aditya L1 payloads. They are expected to provide information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc.