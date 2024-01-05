comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 15:53:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.25 -0.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.10 3.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 452.55 -0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 475.80 -0.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 795.65 1.83%
Business News/ Science / News/  Aditya-L1 mission: India's solar mission to meet insertion point on January 6, says ISRO. All you need to know
Back Back

Aditya-L1 mission: India's solar mission to meet insertion point on January 6, says ISRO. All you need to know

 Livemint

The Aditya-L1 satellite, India's inaugural space-based solar observatory, is set to arrive at its designated orbit on January 6.

Aditya L1 Mission: Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Aditya L1 Mission: Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (PTI)

The Aditya-L1 satellite, India's inaugural space-based solar observatory, is set to arrive at its designated orbit, as informed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) that the satellite is scheduled to reach its destination orbit on January 6 at 4 pm.

Earlier, ISRO Chairman S Somanath told ANI “Aditya-L1 is going to reach its L1 point on January 6 and we are going to do the final manoeuvre to keep it there."

What next for Aditya L1 after reaching Lagrange Point 1?

Aditya-L1 is anticipated to remain for the next five years. Situated at a distance of 1.5 million km from Earth, the Aditya-L1 satellite, launched from Sriharikota on September 2, will execute a crucial manoeuvre upon reaching L1.

 

Lagrange Point 1 (L1) explained. (ISRO/X)
View Full Image
Lagrange Point 1 (L1) explained. (ISRO/X)

This manoeuvre is aimed at establishing a stable orbit, enabling the satellite to conduct uninterrupted and comprehensive observations of the Sun.

Also Read: Aditya-L1: ISRO chief shares update on India's first solar mission, says L1 point insertion will be done on...

“Lagrange point is a region where gravity between earth and sun will neutralise. Absolute neutralisation is not possible because there are other bodies like the Moon, Mars, and Venus," Somanath said.

As reported by PTI, the ISRO chief had said that the data will be very useful in understanding the dynamics of the Sun and how it affects our lives. “Once it is successfully placed on L1 point, it will be there for the next five years, gathering all the data which are very important not for India alone but for the entire world," the ISRO chief said.

What is Aditya-L1 mission?

Aditya-L1, described as a “satellite dedicated to the comprehensive study of the Sun," was successfully launched by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) on September 2, 2023. Representing the first space-based observatory class Indian solar mission, Aditya-L1 is specifically designed for the in-depth study of the Sun.

The SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near-ultraviolet wavelengths. (Photo: ISRO/X)
View Full Image
The SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near-ultraviolet wavelengths. (Photo: ISRO/X)

Also Read: Aditya-L1 mission: Solar wind ion spectrometer becomes operational, says ISRO

The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads designed for observing the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (known as the corona) through the use of electromagnetic and particle detectors.

Also Read: Aditya-L1: India’s first solar mission to reach destination, 1.5 million km from Earth, says ISRO

 

Images provide pioneering insights into the intricate details of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere. (Photo: X/ISRO)
View Full Image
Images provide pioneering insights into the intricate details of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere. (Photo: X/ISRO)

"Using the special vantage point of L1, four payloads would directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads would carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1," the ISRO said.

Also Read: Aditya L1: ISRO successfully launches India’s maiden solar mission from Sriharikota

The payloads on Aditya L1 are anticipated to offer vital data essential for comprehending issues related to coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, as well as their characteristics. Additionally, the satellite aims to contribute to the understanding of space weather dynamics, the study of particle propagation, and the examination of fields in the interplanetary medium.

How Aditya-L1 is made?

The seven payloads of Aditya L1 are indigenously developed by different laboratories in the country. Its VELC instrument is made at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore; SUIT instrument at Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune; ASPEX instrument at Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad; PAPA payload at Space Physics Laboratory, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; SoLEXS and HEL1OS payloads at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bangalore, and the Magnetometer payload at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems, Bangalore.

All the payloads are developed with the close collaboration of various centres of ISRO.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Jan 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App