With the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch solar mission Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. As per ISRO, the launch is scheduled for September 2, 2023, at 11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota.

Speaking about Aditya-L1 mission, Head of Department Astronomy, Osmania University Shanti Priya has said the mission will be a turning point in the study of the Sun. While speaking to news agency ANI, Shanti Priya said, “Sun is the most mysterious object we know. We are all dependent directly or indirectly on the Sun. Mission to Sun is the most challenging thing. India is now in the race of space missions, and this mission will be a turning point in the study of the Sun."

"With this mission we are expecting we would get more insights into the structure and energy of the Sun," she said.

Aditya L1 shall be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses.

As per ISRO, this strategic location will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the Sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real time. The spacecraft is equipped with seven advanced payloads designed to scrutinize various layers of the Sun, from the photosphere and chromosphere to the outermost layer, the corona.

What are the major science objectives of Aditya-L1 mission?

-Study of solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics;

-study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionised plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares;

-Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun; and

-Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

-Moreover, the mission also aims to study diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: temperature, velocity and density;

-Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs;

-Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events;

-Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona; and drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind).

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)