Aditya-L1 to study solar storms that destroyed Space X satellites. What is Elon Musk's Solar mission connection?1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST
A geomagnetic storm caused by solar radiation disabled SpaceX satellites while ISRO prepares to launch Aditya-L1 mission to study the sun.
In 2022, a geomagnetic storm triggered by a large burst of radiation from the sun disabled at least 40 of the 49 satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Such explosions on the sun emitted huge amounts of energy that also affected GPS coordinates and radio transmissions on the Earth.