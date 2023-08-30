Aditya-L1: When and where to watch India's maiden solar mission2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:55 AM IST
ISRO plans to launch its Aditya L1 mission to study the Sun's outer layers on September 2 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
After the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is bracing for another mission--this time it is the Sun. ISRO will be sending its spacecraft to the Sun in early September under mission Aditya L1.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message