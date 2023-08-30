After the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is bracing for another mission--this time it is the Sun. ISRO will be sending its spacecraft to the Sun in early September under mission Aditya L1.

Aditya L1 mission launch date:

ISRO will be launching its solar mission Aditya-L1 on September 2.

Aditya L1 Mission launch venue:

The ISRO is set to launch Aditya-L1 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on 2 September.

About Aditya L1 Mission:

The spacecraft will be carrying seven payloads to observe the Sun's outermost layers -- known as the photosphere and chromosphere -- including by using electromagnetic and particle field detectors.

Among several objectives, it will study the drivers for space weather, including to better understanding of the dynamics of solar wind.

While NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have previously placed orbiters to study the Sun, it will be the first such mission for India.

The total travel time from launch to L-1 (Lagrange point) would take about four months for Aditya-L1, ISRO said.

Other solar missions:

NASA launched the Parker Solar Probe in August 2018. In December 2021, Parker flew through the Sun's upper atmosphere, the corona, and sampled particles and magnetic fields there. This was the first time ever that a spacecraft touched the Sun.

Other active solar missions by NASA are Advanced Composition Explorer launched in August 1997; Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory in October 2006; Solar Dynamics Observatory in February 2010; and Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph launched in June 2013.

Also, in December 1995, NASA, ESA, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) jointly launched the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO).

China's Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) was successfully launched by the National Space Science Center, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), on October 8, 2022.

In October 1990, the European Space Agency launched Ulysses to study the environment of space above and below the poles of the Sun.

JAXA, Japan's space agency, launched its first solar observation satellite, Hinotori (ASTRO-A), in 1981. The objective was to study solar flares using hard X-rays, according to JAXA's official website.

JAXA's other solar exploratory missions are Yohkoh (SOLAR-A) launched in 1991; SOHO (along with NASA and ESA) in 1995; and Transient Region and Coronal Explorer (TRACE), along with NASA, in 1998.

In 2006, Hinode (SOLAR-B) was launched, which was the successor to Yohkoh (SOLAR-A), the orbiting solar observatory. Japan launched it in collaboration with the US and the UK.