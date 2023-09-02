‘Aditya-L1 will provide data on visible…’: Prof Jagdev Singh on India's Solar mission2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Professor Jagdev Singh from Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) on Friday said that for the first time, Aditya-L1 will provide data on the visible emission line and solar corona. India's maiden solar mission is all set to launch today, September 2, Saturday.