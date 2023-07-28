Having exceeded its planned life in orbit, the 1360-kg Aeolus satellite is running out of fuel. Having ensured that enough fuel remains for a few final manoeuvres, ESA’s spacecraft operators will bring Aeolus back towards earth's atmosphere for its inevitable demise. After completing its mission, Aeolus has been falling from its operational altitude of 320 km since 19 June.

ESA’s wind mission has been orbiting our planet for nearly five years, well outliving its design life. Its remarkable Aladin instrument has beamed down seven billion pulses of UV light to profile Earth’s wind.

Aeolus was never designed for a controlled reentry, so under normal circumstances the satellite would naturally fall back to Earth within a few months. However, ESA is going above and beyond by attempting an assisted reentry – the first of its kind.

The final manoeuvre is scheduled for Friday 28 July, when a final command will guide Aeolus home from an altitude of 150 km to just 120 km. Then, the satellite will reenter. At around 80 km, most of the satellite will burn up, but a few fragments may reach Earth’s surface.

If successful, the assisted reentry makes the already very small risk to life from these fragments 42 times smaller.

(The general risk from reentering satellites is already very low. For example, the risk of an individual being hit by a piece of space debris is approximately three times lower than the risk from a falling meteorite.)

This is the first assisted reentry of its kind and sets a precedent for a responsible approach to reduce the ever-increasing problem of space debris and uncontrolled reentries.

Most of the satellite will begin to burn up when it reaches an altitude of around 80 km. However, models show that several pieces of debris might reach Earth’s surface.

“This assisted reentry attempt goes above and beyond safety regulations for the mission, which was planned and designed in the late 1990s," explains Tim Flohrer, Head of ESA’s Space Debris Office.

“Once ESA and industrial partners found that it might be possible to further reduce the already minimal risk to life or infrastructure even further, the wheels were set in motion. Should all go to plan, Aeolus would be in line with current safety regulations for missions being designed today."

If this reentry attempt has to be aborted, which could still happen, Aeolus’ natural reentry continues.

Isabel Rojo, Flight Director for Aeolus, said, “Our teams of engineers and experts in debris, flight dynamics and ground systems, have designed a series of manoeuvres and operations to assist Aeolus’, and attempt to make its reentry even safer than was originally designed."