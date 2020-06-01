After Amphan, cyclone brews in Arabian Sea, likely to hit Maharashtra on June 3

NEW DELHI : Days after country’s eastern coast was battered by Amphan, a fresh cyclone has begun brewing over the Arabian Sea on the western coast and is likely to cross Maharashtra around June 3.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday sounded a ‘Yellow’ warning for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coast.

The low pressure system was formed over the southwest Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area on May 31 and intensified into a depression early on Monday. According to IMD, the system would continue to gain intensity and become a cyclone on June 2.

“It is currently centred 690 kms away from Mumbai and the sea conditions are very rough, with winds of speed 45-50kmph over the sea. The wind-speed would increase to 70kmph on Tuesday when it becomes a cyclone and then increase upto 90-115 kmph on June 3 when it could cross Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast as a severe cyclonic storm," said M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology (DGM), IMD.

The current conditions suggest it is likely to move northwards, then north-northeastwards and cross south Gujarat coast and north Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar (Raigad) and Daman during 3rd June afternoon.

The weather department said that they are continuously monitoring the system and would update the forecast with a better estimate about the landfall on Tuesday. It is the first cyclone to form in the Arabian Sea this year and could be named – Nisarga.

This could bring very heavy to extreme rainfall over the coastal districts especially Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and Sindudurgh districts.

“Systems which are formed alongwith the monsoon tend to carry much more rains, so it is expected that this could bring extreme rains over the coastal areas. Low-lying area could get inundated, especially the urban areas. We are continuously informing the local and central government authorities as we update the forecast," said Mohapatra, adding that a detailed damage forecast is yet to be done.

The department has advised fishermen from all the coastal states including Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat not to venture into the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area till June 4 and urged those in the sea to return immediately.

Last year, Arabian Sea had witnessed the most intense cyclone season ever, with record number of systems forming in the sea. One of them even developed into a Super cyclonic storm- Kyarr.

