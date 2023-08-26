After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's eyes on Aditya-L1 launch. All you need to know about India's Sun mission1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 01:37 PM IST
India's ISRO is preparing to launch the Aditya-L1 solar mission on September 2, which will study the Sun's behavior and its impact on space weather.
After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is now gearing up for the launch of a solar mission called ‘Aditya-L1’ to study the Sun on September 2. It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by ISRO.