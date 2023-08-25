After Chandrayaan-3's success, Japan's space agency set to send rocket to Moon on Sunday. Here's what you should know1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST
JAXA plans to send H2-A rocket to the moon after recent successes and failures, aiming to rebuild its reputation.
Japan's space agency JAXA plans to send the H2-A rocket to the moon on Sunday morning, following the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 and the failure of Russia's Luna-25. India's ISRO recently launched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which made a soft landing near the moon's south pole, making India the first country to do so.