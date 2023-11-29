After NASA, London prepares to examine 4.6 billion-year-old dark dust from Bennu asteroid
Scientists will analyze the water bound up in Bennu to see if it matches the composition of Earth's oceans, as they believe water-carrying asteroids played a role in the formation of Earth's bodies of water.
NASA's Osiris-Rex mission stopped at asteroid Bennu in 2020 and returned samples to Earth in September. Following this historic feat, a teaspoon worth of dust and granules scooped from the Bennu asteroid has arrived at the Natural History Museum in London.
