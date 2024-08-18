AI turns doctor, detects diseases with 98% accuracy by analysing tongue colour as per Chinese medicine practice

Researchers from Iraq and Australia have developed an AI algorithm that analyzes tongue colour to diagnose medical conditions with 98% accuracy. Inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, the systemwas trained with over 5,200 images and tested successfully in hospitals.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published18 Aug 2024, 03:50 PM IST
AI turns doctor, detects diseases with 98% accuracy by analysing photos of tongue
AI turns doctor, detects diseases with 98% accuracy by analysing photos of tongue

Researchers from Iraq and Australia claim they've created an artificial intelligence (AI) computer algorithm capable of analysing tongue colour to diagnose medical conditions in real time, boasting 98% accuracy.

According to the study led by Ali Al-Naji, affiliated with universities in Baghdad and Australia, individuals with diabetes usually exhibit a yellow tongue while cancer patients often have a purple tongue with a thick coating. Those suffering from acute strokes tend to have an oddly shaped red tongue.

Al-Naji explained that certain tongue colours might reveal various health issues. The imaging system is inspired by a traditional Chinese practice of analysing the tongue to detect illnesses, he said.

“A white tongue can indicate anaemia; people with severe cases of COVID-19 are likely to have a deep-red tongue. An indigo- or violet-coloured tongue indicates vascular and gastrointestinal issues or asthma,” the New York Post quoted Al-Naji as saying.

Researchers utilised over 5,200 images to train the AI model to recognise tongue colour and related health conditions. The model was tested using 60 tongue images from two hospitals in the Middle East.

During the tests, patients positioned themselves roughly 8 inches from a laptop's webcam, which captured a picture of their tongue. The program successfully identified the disease in nearly all instances.

Professor Javaan Chahl from the University of South Australia suggested that the technology could soon be integrated into a smartphone app to help diagnose various health issues like diabetes, stroke, anaemia, asthma and other conditions, the publication added.

He highlights that computerised tongue analysis offers a reliable, easy-to-use, cost-effective approach to screening diseases, combining modern technology with traditional practices.

Hair on tongue

As per WebMD, if someone notices a furry-looking coating on their tongue in black, brown or white, they could be dealing with a condition called “hairy” tongue. In this condition, proteins cause tiny bumps on the tongue to grow longer, trapping food and bacteria.

Brushing or scraping the tongue usually resolves it. However, if there are white patches that don't come off with scraping, it could indicate oral hairy leukoplakia, which may be linked to viral infections such as Epstein-Barr or HIV.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 03:50 PM IST
