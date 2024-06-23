Airplane size Asteroid approaching Earth TODAY! Check time and more details here

The National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) has issued an alert that an Asteroid that measures up to the size of an 88-ft airplane is set to approach to Earth today i.e. 23 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its warning, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said that asteroid 2024 KN1, categorized under the Amor group, measures about 27 meter or 88 feet in diameter and will be traveling at a speed of approximately 16,500 kilometers per hour.

As per reports, Asteroid 2024 KN1 will safely pass by Earth, maintaining a distance of 5.6 million kilometers, approximately 14 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What time will Asteroid 2024 KN1 make a close approach to Earth? Asteroid 2024 KN1 is set to make a close approach to Earth on June 23, 2024, at 11:39 PM IST.

Is Asteroid 2024 KN1 life-threatening? Asteroid 2024 KN1 is classified as non-threatening, emphasizing that it will not come close enough to pose any risk of impact.

List of other Asteroids that are set to pass close to Earth According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, two asteroids will pass near Earth on June 25. The first is Asteroid 2024 LO5, measures 62 feet will pass by Earth, maintaining a distance of 1,960,000 kilometers and the second is Asteroid 2024 KJ, is 77 feet in size and will approach Earth at a distance of 5,260,000 kilometers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later on June 27, 64-feet Asteroid named 2019 NJ will pass at a distance of 6,610,000KM. Additionally, on the same day, another Asteroid 415029 (2011 UL21), which is about 7,200 feet in size, will make its closest approach to Earth at 6,640,000 kilometers.

An update on Boeing Starliner's return On Friday, NASA said that the Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station, which was scheduled for next week, has been delayed again. The delay of the rescheduled June 26 return will allow more time for the review of the thruster malfunctions and helium leaks that caused the first delay, it said.

Starliner's first crewed mission to the ISS, which had initially been scheduled to last about eight days, has been extended to a date yet to be determined. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!