Aliens ‘hitching rides’ on meteors to colonise Earth? Study says…
A fringe theory called panspermia suggests aliens may be hitching rides on meteors between planets. Scientists believe identifying these alien organisms is feasible as life could travel via meteorites, potentially altering atmospheric conditions.
