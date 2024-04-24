Aliens ‘hitching rides’ on meteors to colonise Earth? Study says…

A fringe theory called panspermia suggests aliens may be hitching rides on meteors between planets. Scientists believe identifying these alien organisms is feasible as life could travel via meteorites, potentially altering atmospheric conditions.

Aliens are hitching rides on meteors from one planet to the other? A new fringe theory panspermia has suggested that we may not be aware of alien arrival on meteors. A research by Harrison B. Smith and Lana Sinapayen have published a research in LiveScience detailing how such phenomenon can be detected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Extra-terrestrial life has been been a point of interest for humans on Earth for decades now.

The report suggests that these aliens are out to colonise the planet Earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With over 5,000 confirmed exoplanets considered potential hosts for life, the concept of panspermia sparks intrigue among researchers. Scientists have speculated that if life travels via meteorites, identifying these alien organisms becomes feasible.

This notion suggests that alien life, in its quest to adapt new worlds, could inadvertently alter their atmospheric conditions.

In essence, panspermia expands the scope of inquiry, offering a framework through which scientists can refine their search parameters and explore the tantalizing possibility of life beyond Earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the biggest challenge is identifying these life forms which have travelled on meteors.

If panspermia is possible, it means scientists can theoretically narrow their search for alien life, considering they exists. The challenge at this point remains that researchers don't know what to look for.

The report published says that life could start on one planet, and spread to more planets. A key characteristic of any life form is its capacity to alter the natural balance of the planet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thus, the presence of characteristic changes, such as shifts in atmospheric composition, could serve as clues in the search for extra-terrestrial existence.

On Earth, for example, we have far more oxygen in our atmosphere than we would were life had not present.

However, the researchers acknowledged that their work has limitations, and it is yet to be peer-reviewed. Firstly, panspermia is an untested hypothesis and secondly, their technique only works there is enough data about a large number of exoplanets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!