As the Sun is set to rise on the Moon for next fifteen days, ISRO scientists are working day and night to revive the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover after a 15-day-long slumber.

The scientists will try to perform 'reboot' of the modules on Thursday and Friday. This will help in boosting the chances of extension over and above what has already been an entirely successfully complete mission.

ISRO team is hoping that the sun rises on the Shivshakti Point, where lander and rover are parked. As soon as the Sun will rise, the equipment will come back to life, said ISRO Chairman S Somanath.

The attempt to revive the instruments will be performed on September 21 and 22, during the time of lunar dawn."We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22," Somanath said.

According to the ISRO scientists, before the lunar sunset, the equipment on-board Vikram and Pragyan were put to sleep in a phased manner. The process began on September 2. However, the batteries of the modules, that are powered by sunlight, were left charged and solar panels were oriented in a way that they receive light at dawn.

The major challenge for ‘Pragyan and Vikram’ would be to come back in action after surviving the chilling -200 degree Celsius of temperature. If the onboard instruments survive the low temperature on the Moon, the modules can come back to life and continue their mission to send information from the moon for next fourteen days.