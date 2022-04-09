The WHO Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update issued this week said that after the increase observed during the first half of March 2022, the number of new Covid-19 cases has decreased for a second consecutive week, with a 16 per cent decline during the week of March 28 through April 3 as compared to the previous week. The number of new weekly deaths also decreased sharply (-43 per cent) as compared to the previous week, when an artificial spike in deaths was observed. Across the six WHO regions, over nine million new cases and over 26,000 new deaths were reported. All regions reported decreasing trends both in the number of new weekly cases and new weekly deaths. As of April 3, over 489 million cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.