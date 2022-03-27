Chances are one in five that new Covid-19 variants will arise that are more dangerous than the current versions, Moderna Inc.’s chief executive officer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Meanwhile, nearly half of the European companies in Hong Kong plan to fully or partially relocate operations and staff out of the city amid the travel and quarantine restrictions, a new survey suggests, according to Bloomberg report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is alarming as it comes at a time when several European countries - including France, Germany and Italy - are witnessing a spike in Covid cases.

The top updates on global Covid-19 crisis:

After conquering Covid-19 for almost two years with a zero-tolerance approach, China is now in the midst of its worst wave since the initial outbreak in Wuhan. Shanghai reported a daily record of 1,609 cases, according to Bloomberg report. With 2,96,498 fresh Covid cases, the overall tally in Germany rose to 1,98,93,028. More than 1.28 lakh people have died in the European nation so far; 288 died since Thursday, as per news agency Reuters. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 prevention cocktail has been approved by the EU drug regulator. It can be used for patients with immune system problems or severe reactions to other coronavirus vaccines, news agency AFP reported. France added 148,635 new Covid patients on Thursday; 112 patients died. This is another European country where a fresh surge has been worrying. While in Italy, 81,811 new Covid cases were added, as compared to 76,260 a day before. UK has been witnessing a surge in cases again and is giving a fourth dose to the vulnerable population, joining other countries like Israel in the move. A booster dose of vaccine continues to provide robust protection against hospitalisation for older people nearly four months after getting the third dose, new data from the UK's Health Security Agency on Thursday showed, Reuters reported. Meanwhile in China Covid-19 cases have witnessed a slight drop with 1,366 cases recorded on Thursday (down from 2,054 the day before). However, the asymptomatic cases are still on a rise. In Shanghai city, Covid cases jumped more than 60% in a single day to a record 1,609. China has been registering a fresh wave after two years putting pressure on dynamic clearance" strategy aimed at minimizing COVID-19 infections. The spike is believed to be driven by BA.2 Omicron variant. In South Korea, Covid-19 cases witnessed a steep increase in the month of March. Additionally, experts in United States have warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases similar to Europe. (With inputs from agencies)