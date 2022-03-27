Amid surge in global Covid-19 cases, Moderna warns on new variants. Here are the top Covid-19 updates2 min read . 12:30 PM IST
- Several European countries including France, Germany and Italy are witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases once again
Chances are one in five that new Covid-19 variants will arise that are more dangerous than the current versions, Moderna Inc.’s chief executive officer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Meanwhile, nearly half of the European companies in Hong Kong plan to fully or partially relocate operations and staff out of the city amid the travel and quarantine restrictions, a new survey suggests, according to Bloomberg report.
This is alarming as it comes at a time when several European countries - including France, Germany and Italy - are witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
The top updates on global Covid-19 crisis:
(With inputs from agencies)
